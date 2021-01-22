Markets
China FX regulator says current yuan rate within a reasonable, balanced range
- Volatilities in international markets could lead to more fluctuations in China's forex market, said Wang Chunying.
22 Jan 2021
BEIJING: The current yuan exchange rate is within a reasonable and balanced range, China's foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.
Volatilities in international markets could lead to more fluctuations in China's forex market, said Wang Chunying, spokeswoman for State Administration of Foreign Exchange, adding that authorities will step up monitoring on cross-border capital flows and risk assessment.
