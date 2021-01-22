ANL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.88%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.79%)
BOP 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.63%)
DGKC 110.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.38%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.34%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.61%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.01%)
FFL 19.43 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.62%)
HASCOL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
HUBC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
HUMNL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.01%)
JSCL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.17%)
KAPCO 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.08%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.67%)
LOTCHEM 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.28%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.19%)
PAEL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
PPL 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.94%)
SNGP 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
TRG 110.06 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.99%)
UNITY 33.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (0.13%)
BR30 24,884 Increased By ▲ 62.86 (0.25%)
KSE100 46,045 Increased By ▲ 60.35 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,154 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (0.03%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

  • Still, some said the pullback comes with the territory for an asset that is some 700% above the 2020 low of $3,850 hit in March.
Reuters 22 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Bitcoin fell heavily on Friday and was heading toward its sharpest weekly drop since last March, as worries over its technology and regulation extended a pullback from recent record highs.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency fell more than 5% to an almost three-week low of $28,800 in the Asia session, before steadying around $30,000. It has lost 15% so far this week, the biggest drop since a 33% fall in March.

"You wouldn't want to rationalise too much into a market that's as inefficient and immature as bitcoin, but certainly there's a reversal in momentum," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets in Melbourne, in the wake of the BitMEX report. "The herd has probably looked at this and thought it sounded scary and shocking and it's now the time to sell."

Bitcoin is now around 30% below the record high of $42,000 it hit two weeks ago, losing ground amid growing concerns that it is one of a number of financial market price bubbles and as cryptocurrencies catch regulators' attention.

During a US Senate hearing on Tuesday, Janet Yellen, President Joe Biden's pick to head the US Treasury, expressed concerns that cryptocurrencies could be used to finance illegal activities.

That followed a call last week from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde for global regulation of bitcoin.

Still, some said the pullback comes with the territory for an asset that is some 700% above the 2020 low of $3,850 hit in March.

"It's a highly volatile piece," said Michael McCarthy, strategist at brokerage CMC Markets in Sydney. "It made extraordinary gains and it's doing what bitcoin does and swinging around."

Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum also dropped to a one-week low, of $1,041.22, before recovering to steady around $1,144.

bitcoin Kyle Rodda Michael McCarthy Bitcoin fell heavily on Friday BitMEX report CMC Markets in Sydney

Bitcoin extends slide, heads for worst week since March 2020

Top Iran leader posts Trump-like golfer image, vows revenge

Discos’ unified base tariff hiked: Rs200bn impact calculated; IMF has no qualms

IS propaganda arm claims twin suicide blasts in Baghdad

Non-essential travel 'strongly discouraged': EU chief

Biden proposes five-year extension of New START treaty with Russia

Gas supply for captive power generation: CCoE approves Petroleum Division’s proposal

Discos’ tariffs: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.81 per unit increase for Dec

Talks on to bring programme review to positive end: IMF

PM’s plea allowed: Shehbaz’s counsel asked to submit record

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters