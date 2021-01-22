Markets
New York cotton
22 Jan 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 81.59 83.06 81.40 82.51 12:38 - 0.92 14079 81.59
Jan 21
May'21 82.41 83.91 82.32 83.45 12:37 - 0.95 8172 82.50
Jan 21
Jul'21 83.10 84.68 83.10 84.21 12:38 - 0.93 3313 83.28
Jan 21
=================================================================================
