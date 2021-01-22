KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.470 billion and the number of lots traded 12,567.

Major business was contributed by gold amounting to PKR 7.579 billion, followed by currencies through COTS PKR 1.675 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 1.663 billion, silver PKR 895.050 million, crude oil PKR 248.524 million, natural gas PKR 162.369 million, platinum PKR 151.897 million, DJ PKR 39.765 million, SP500 PKR 31.256 million, Japan Equity PKR 18.329 million and copper PKR 3.503 million.

