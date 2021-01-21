Hammad acknowledges APO’s active role in COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production, Muhammad Hammad Azhar has appreciated the active role of Asian Productivity Organization (APO) in the unprecedented situation of COVID-19 pandemic and for delivering of APO services successfully through virtual mode.

“I wish APO many more years of success as APO made member economies a vibrant productivity platform to work jointly to accelerate productivity movement in the Asia Pacific,” he said in his video message on the occasion of on 60th Anniversary celebration of the Tokyo-based Asian Productivity Organization (APO).

We look forward to our continued collaboration in advancing shared commitment on promoting quality and productivity Journey, he added.

Meanwhile a press release issued here Thursday said that Pakistan being one of the eight founding members will also host an APO 60th anniversary commemorative event in July 2021.

All the events consist of international conferences, forums, and concurrent side programs and will produce anniversary publications, and videos.

Several declarations and statements will be aimed as the outputs of the programs.

The launch marks the beginning of a year-long tribute to the 60-year productivity journey in Asia, showcasing productivity as a key enabler for the Asia-Pacific region, past, present, and future.