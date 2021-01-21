ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
At least 15 dead in Ukraine nursing home fire: emergency services

  • According to preliminary information, 33 people were in the building at the time of the fire and 15 of them died.
AFP 21 Jan 2021

KIEV: At least 15 people were killed Thursday after a blaze tore through a residential home for the elderly in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the emergency services said.

"According to preliminary information, 33 people were in the building at the time of the fire and 15 of them died," a statement said, noting that nine people were evacuated and were receiving treatment in hospital.

