ANL 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
ASC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.72%)
AVN 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.47%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
DGKC 111.95 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
EPCL 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.8%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.7%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.23%)
JSCL 32.28 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.33%)
KAPCO 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
KEL 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.34%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
MLCF 43.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.51%)
PAEL 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.55%)
PPL 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.53%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.38%)
UNITY 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,881 Increased By ▲ 47.75 (0.99%)
BR30 24,988 Increased By ▲ 294.41 (1.19%)
KSE100 46,102 Increased By ▲ 424.76 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,187 Increased By ▲ 161.43 (0.85%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher on US rallies

  • The dollar fetched 103.35 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 103.53 yen in New York.
AFP 21 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday, extending US rallies on hopes of new stimulus after President Joe Biden took office.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.82 percent, or 233.60 points, to 28,756.86, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.60 percent, or 11.06 points, to 1,860.64.

Japanese shares tracked US rallies "as investors largely welcomed the Biden administration", said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Wall Street hit new records and stock markets climbed worldwide after Biden took office on Wednesday, with traders delighted by his plan to inject even more stimulus into the world's largest economy.

The dollar fetched 103.35 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 103.53 yen in New York.

The Bank of Japan on Thursday revised its growth outlook upwards for the next two years and maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.

"The market shrugged off the BoJ statement, which was within expectations," Horiuchi told AFP.

In Tokyo, tech and IT shares were higher, with Panasonic rallying 4.97 percent to 1,404 yen and Fujitsu up 1.47 percent at 16,185 yen.

SoftBank Group jumped 2.89 percent to 8,946 yen and Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 0.83 percent at 91,870 yen.

Japan's trade surplus in December stood at 751 billion yen ($7.3 billion), exceeding market expectations of 719 billion yen, data released 10 minutes before the opening bell showed.

For the year 2020, the country's trade account booked a surplus of 674.7 billion yen, after two years of trade deficit.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei 225

Tokyo stocks close higher on US rallies

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters