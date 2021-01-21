ANL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
ASC 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
AVN 96.11 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (2.58%)
BOP 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
DGKC 112.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.77%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.07%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFBL 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.06%)
HASCOL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 86.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.14%)
JSCL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.14%)
KAPCO 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.58%)
MLCF 43.69 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.56%)
PAEL 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.49%)
POWER 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.51%)
PPL 94.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
PTC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
TRG 107.28 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.78%)
UNITY 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 34.57 (0.72%)
BR30 24,884 Increased By ▲ 190.31 (0.77%)
KSE100 45,949 Increased By ▲ 271.79 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,133 Increased By ▲ 107.76 (0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises as stimulus hope fuels risk sentiment

  • LME aluminium increased 0.9% to $1,998.50 a tonne.
  • Nickel climbed 0.9% to $18,385 a tonne.
Reuters 21 Jan 2021

HANOI: Copper prices advanced on Thursday as risk sentiment surged on hopes that U.S. President Joe Biden would introduce more economic stimulus into the world's biggest economy to remedy damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $8,077.50 a tonne by 0310 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.5% to 59,410 yuan ($9,195.46) a tonne.

U.S. stocks closed at record highs on Wednesday amid expectations that Biden would deploy further economic stimulus to offset damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A weaker U.S. dollar, pressured by the stimulus optimism, also made greenback-priced metals on the LME more appealing to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium increased 0.9% to $1,998.50 a tonne, nickel climbed 0.9% to $18,385 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium rose 1.9% to 15,010 yuan a tonne and zinc leaped 1.2% to 20,585 yuan a tonne.

However, keeping metals prices in check is top consumer China's increasing new COVID-19 cases despite a flurry of recent measures to contain the outbreak in the northeast.

Copper aluminium Nickel

Copper rises as stimulus hope fuels risk sentiment

PM congratulates Biden, says looking forward in building a stronger Pak-US partnership

Steps taken to forestall sugar, wheat shortages

Biden calls for unity on 'day of history and hope' as he gets sworn in as 46th US President

Sell-off plan: PTVC delisted

Govt decides to appoint CFAOs in ministries

Minister assures NA body: Blackout report will be made public in 2 days

PM launches 3G, 4G services in S.Waziristan

Debt relief scheme: FIs defer, restructure Rs881bn loans

Multiple financing sources: $5.688bn foreign debt incurred in 1H

Accounts of 29 sugar mills: LTU Karachi ‘detects’ massive revenue leakage

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters