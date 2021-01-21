Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
21 Jan 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 81.00 81.75 80.60 81.45 12:11 - 0.30 13454 81.15
Jan 20
May'21 81.80 82.63 81.55 82.33 12:12 - 0.26 8659 82.07
Jan 20
Jul'21 82.43 83.33 82.34 83.10 12:12 - 0.26 4090 82.84
Jan 20
=================================================================================
