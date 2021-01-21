Markets
LME official prices
21 Jan 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1967.50 1951.50 7986.50 1987.00 18075.00 21600.00 2652.00 2035.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1967.50 1951.50 7986.50 1987.00 18075.00 21600.00 2652.00 2035.00
3-months Buyer 1920.00 1958.00 7992.00 2005.00 18133.00 21235.00 2675.50 2056.00
3-months Seller 1920.00 1958.00 7992.00 2005.00 18133.00 21235.00 2675.50 2056.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 20960.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 20960.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
