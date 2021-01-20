Pakistan
Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Thursday: Met Office
- The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 11 to 13 degree centigrade.
20 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The Meteorological department on Wednesday predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.
The minimum temperature is expected to remain from 11 to 13 degree centigrade, with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.
Cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province while mist or fog is expected in upper Sindh whereas haze or mist in lower Sindh during the next 24 hours.
Comments