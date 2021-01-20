KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 134,665 tonnes of cargo comprising 73,395 tonnes of import cargo and 61,270 tonnes of export cargo including 4,927 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 73,395 tonnes comprised of 16,616 tonnes of containerised cargo; 16,414 tonnes of bulk cargo; 12,244 tonnes of DAP; 8,529 tonnes of wheat; 4,541 tonnes of soyabean and 15,051 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 61,270 tonnes comprised of 29,672 tonnes of containerised cargo; 21,870 tonnes of clinkers and 9,728 tonnes of loose bulk cement.

As many as 4,927 containers comprising of 1,158 containers import and 3,769 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 268 of 20’s and 362 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 81 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 332 of 20’s and 749 of 40’s loaded containers while 499 of 20’s and 720 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were six ships namely Wan Hai-611, Baltic Bridge, MP The Belichick, DM Jade, DM Emerald and Ince Karadeniz carrying containers, tankers and wheat respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were four vessels viz. Kota Naked, Ocean Rose, DM Jade and Tomini Symphony carrying containers, tankers and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Silvia Ambition carrying general cargo expected to sail on Tuesday while another ship namely Kota Naked carrying containers is expected to sail on Wednesday.

There are seven vessels viz. Edison, CSL Sophie, Ginga Kite, Neptune, Theodosia, Marianna and Safesea Anya carrying containers, tankers, mogas, rock phosphate and clinkers respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while six vessels viz. KMTC Colombo, OEL Kedarnath, Eva Usuki, Oriental Freesia, Al-Salam-II and Bomar Lynx carrying containers, tankers and chemical respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 250,530 tonnes comprising 181,996 tonnes of import cargo and 68,534 tonnes of export cargo including 4,849 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 181,996 tonnes includes 26,000 tonnes of coal; 97,717 tonnes LNG; 13,275 tonnes of palm oil; 11,640 tonnes of wheat; 9,500 tonnes of chemical and 23,864 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 68,534 tonnes includes 267 tonnes of cement and 68,267 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,849 containers comprising of 1,256 containers import and 3,593 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There were three ships namely MSC Cheryl-3, Silver Dubai and Silver Esther carrying containers and palm oil sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while two ships namely Maria Schulte and Evan Gelia carrying containers and coal respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of eleven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, rice, coal, chemical, wheat, LNG and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as eleven vessels viz. MSC Janis-3, Galini, Dias, Rising Eagle, FJ Bianca, Gas Zeus, Gas Amazon, Al-Adalian, Amar, Sloman Hebe and Elenore carrying containers, coal, rice, wheat, LPG, gas oil and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were seven ships viz. MSC Janis-3, Maersk Seletar, Galini, Rising Eagle, Gas Amazon, Al-Adalian and Elenore carrying containers, coal, rice, LPG, gas oil and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There are three ships namely Maersk Seletar, Teera Bhum and MSC Antigua carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Wednesday.

