Interior Minister lauds LEAs’ performance during PDM protest

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said after Tuesday’s failed show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the government also welcomes their long march that could end opposition's power-driven campaign.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, he said even without any hurdle, PDM failed to show their power just because of their hollow narrative.

The Minister congratulated the Police, Rangers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order situation without creating hurdles in the way of PDM protest.

He also thanked the Ulemas and Madrassa students from Islamabad who did not participate in PDM's protest.

Commenting on Broadsheet matter, he said Maryam Nawaz should read it carefully as it will prove another Panama case for her family.