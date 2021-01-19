ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
Pakistan

Interior Minister lauds LEAs’ performance during PDM protest

  • He said Maryam Nawaz should read it carefully as it will prove another Panama case for her family.
PPI 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said after Tuesday’s failed show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the government also welcomes their long march that could end opposition's power-driven campaign.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, he said even without any hurdle, PDM failed to show their power just because of their hollow narrative.

The Minister congratulated the Police, Rangers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for maintaining law and order situation without creating hurdles in the way of PDM protest.

He also thanked the Ulemas and Madrassa students from Islamabad who did not participate in PDM's protest.

Commenting on Broadsheet matter, he said Maryam Nawaz should read it carefully as it will prove another Panama case for her family.

Interior Minister lauds LEAs’ performance during PDM protest

