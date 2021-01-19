Two gunned down near Dera Murad Jamali

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Two persons were killed by unidentified armed men near Kachi pull area of Dera Murad Jamali on Tuesday.

According to police, unidentified armed men shot dead two persons namely Muhammad Akhtar and Abdul Sattar near Kachi pull area of Dera Murad Jamali within the precincts of Police Station Sadar.

The armed men fled to unknown destination after swift operation. The bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Dera Murad Jamali and later handed over to heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities,

The motive behind the murder could not be ascertained. Further investigation was being conducted by the concerned police.