ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,855 Increased By ▲ 18.93 (0.39%)
BR30 24,780 Increased By ▲ 334.78 (1.37%)
KSE100 45,903 Increased By ▲ 176.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 19,153 Increased By ▲ 132.91 (0.7%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India to produce surplus sugar for 5th year in a row as farmers expand area

  • Ample monsoon rains allow farmers to expand area.
  • Surplus output to weigh on local sugar prices.
  • Govt may be forced to provide subsidy for exports.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

SATARA: India is set to produce surplus sugar for a fifth straight year in 2021/22 as farmers expand sugarcane acreage encouraged by surplus rains and government-backed export incentives, four industry officials said.

Higher output would add to India's swelling stockpiles and could force New Delhi to again subsidize exports to tackle the surplus. The subsidized exports from the world's second largest producer could weigh on global prices.

"It's tough to give an estimate now for next season's sugar output, but it would be higher than this year's," said Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association, the national industry association for producers, estimates output at 31 million tonnes in the 2020-21 marketing year ending Sept. 30, against annual demand of around 26 million tonnes.

The June-September monsoon rainfall in 2020 was above average for the second year in a row - the first time that has happened in decades, replenishing reservoirs and ground water supplies.

"Sugarcane gives us better returns than other crops, but we often could not plant it due to water scarcity," said Shrikant Ingale, a farmer in the western state of Maharashtra, who has planted sugarcane for the first time in three years on his four acres of land.

Maharashtra, along with the states of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, account for nearly 80% of India's sugar output.

Farmers in Maharashtra, which typically accounts for a third of India's sugar output, have planted sugarcane on 449,911 hectares as of Jan. 18, up nearly 40% from a year ago, government data shows.

The surplus production in the next season could force India to continue providing a subsidy for sugar exports, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

"Exports are a must to avoid a crash in local prices. And exports are not possible without a subsidy," the dealer said.

In mid-December, India approved a subsidy for the third straight year to encourage cash-strapped mills to export some 6 million tonnes of sugar in 2020/21.

commodities produce surplus sugar export incentives

India to produce surplus sugar for 5th year in a row as farmers expand area

Committee to probe Broadsheet scandal in 45 days, says Shibli Faraz

Foreign funding case: PDM protests outside ECP, say delay in verdict unacceptable

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters