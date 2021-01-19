ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,860 Increased By ▲ 23.41 (0.48%)
BR30 24,782 Increased By ▲ 336.36 (1.38%)
KSE100 45,953 Increased By ▲ 226.26 (0.49%)
KSE30 19,150 Increased By ▲ 130.57 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ibrahimovic continues incredible scoring record

  • "He still manages to surprise me, even though I know him well by now. We must expect the best from him, but today he also did something beyond that."
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

MILAN: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli labelled Zlatan Ibrahimovic a champion who continues to surprise him after the 39-year-old striker produced another stellar performance in Milan's 2-0 win at Cagliari on Monday.

Injury has deprived Milan of Ibrahimovic's services for much of the season but when he has started, the goals have flowed to help Pioli's team climb to the top of the Serie A standings.

"He is a champion in everything he does. With his comeback we have other tactical possibilities and we are very happy to have him," Pioli told reporters.

"He still manages to surprise me, even though I know him well by now. We must expect the best from him, but today he also did something beyond that."

Back in the starting line-up for the first time in a Serie A match since picking up a thigh injury against Napoli on Nov. 22, it took Ibrahimovic less than seven minutes to give Milan the lead as he scored from the penalty spot.

The strike ensured Ibrahimovic has scored in each of his last nine starts for Milan.

The Swede showed no weariness in his legs as he latched onto a long ball over the top to double Milan's lead in the 52nd minute, taking his league tally for the season to 12 goals, which is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo's haul of 15.

Although Milan lost their unbeaten Serie A record while their top goalscorer was sidelined, they won five of their eight league games during the Swede's absence.

Milan top the standings with 43 points from 18 matches, three clear of city rivals Inter Milan and 10 clear of champions Juventus, who are fifth and have a game in hand.

Approaching the halfway point in the season, Milan will be hoping Ibrahimovic continues to keep up the scoring rate -- he averages 1.73 goals per game -- as they chase a first Serie A title in a decade.

Serie A Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan Stefano Pioli Cagliari

Ibrahimovic continues incredible scoring record

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters