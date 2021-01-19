Markets
Indonesia sees 2021 gasoline imports at 140mn barrels
- This is higher than an estimated 91 million barrels of gasoline imported last year.
19 Jan 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia is expected to import 140 million barrels of gasoline this year, official data presented by the country's energy ministry showed on Tuesday.
This is higher than an estimated 91 million barrels of gasoline imported last year. Domestic gasoline production for this year is expected to be 94 million barrels, while sales are seen at 233 million barrels, the data showed.
