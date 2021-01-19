PESHAWAR: A snow jeep rally held in Swat amazed tourists as participants performed brilliantly on track near Paloga area of Kalam Valley, Swat. Frontier 4x4 Club organized the rally. Drivers had to cover a distance of 15km on difficult and rocky roads covered with snow. About 70 drivers, including women across the country, demonstrated their skills and mastery on the snowy track. Tariq Masih won in Category A while Dr Tahir won in Category B. Ameer Sayyed won in Local Category while Zoya Khan emerged victorious in Women’s races. A large number of tourists were also present.

