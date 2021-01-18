CDA to complete PWD underpass by end of April

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) will complete its work on PWD Underpass at Islamabad Expressway by the end of April, said a CDA spokesman.

He said that earth work and Pipe Culverts work for east and west ramp of the said project have been completed.

He said that remarkable steps were being taken for the completion of various delayed projects.

He said that work was continued at PWD underpass at Islamabad Express Way and NIT expense of the project was Rs. 515,984, 740 whereas the contract expense of the project was Rs. 428,227,272.

Local company MS Maqbool Calsons JV was working on the project, he said while MS Zeerak Loya was working on the project design, supervision, and consultant.

Work on project was initiated in September 2020 and was supposed to be completed within the time period of seven months whereas twenty seven percent work on the project has been completed, he said.