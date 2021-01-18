ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Pakistan

Indian’s aggressive designs against Pakistan to jeopardize regional peace: Qureshi

  • About the Afghan peace process, he said the international community was well aware of the efforts of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan.
APP 18 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that Indian’s aggressive designs against Pakistan would jeopardize the peace of whole region.

The minister, in an interview with PTV, said Pakistan had apprised the world community, including the United Nations, about the sinister motives of Modi-led government for its supremacy in the South Asian region.

India, he said, was using the media as a tool to malign Pakistan through fabricated stories.

Expressing serious concerns over the situation in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the FM said the Indian rulers did not give any access to international human rights organizations for knowing the plight of Kashmiri people.

About the Afghan peace process, he said the international community was well aware of the efforts of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan.

To a question about dialogue with rival country to settle disputes, he said: “We have never refused to talk with India but the Modi regime has always fled from holding negotiations.”

