Pakistan
32 shops, restaurants sealed over anti Covid-19 SOPs violation
- AC Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 14 shops and two restaurants and fined 15000 for overcharging and 10,000 over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.
18 Jan 2021
LAHORE: The city district administration sealed 32 shops, restaurants, pharmacies and cafes and imposed Rs. 50,000 fine over violation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson of the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed Hega Daz and Moca head office and CSH pharmacy in Gulburge.
AC Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 14 shops and two restaurants and fined 15000 for overcharging and 10,000 over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.
AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 11 shops and two restaurants and fined 15000 for overcharging and 10,000 over SOPs violation.
Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan
32 shops, restaurants sealed over anti Covid-19 SOPs violation
Pakistan approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR
Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM
Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar
At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics
Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi
Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator
'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul
Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Read more stories
Comments