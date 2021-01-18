Pakistan
Court summons two more witness in Pink Residency reference
- NAB prosecutor Usman Mirza appeared before court.
18 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday summoned two more witnesses on January 25, for testimony in Pink Residency reference connected with fake accounts scam.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
During hearing, the defence lawyers conducted cross examination with the prosecution witness Shatrugan. After this, the court summoned two more witnesses including Mushtaq Ali and Waheed Akhter on next date to record their statements.
