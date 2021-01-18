Pakistan
IHC seeks arguments in missing person case
- The citizen was missing since January 12. The court served notices to respondents and adjourned the case.
18 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought arguments from deputy attorney general on next hearing on a petition against disappearance of a citizen Qalb Abbas.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a case filed by a woman Syeda Huma Abbas seeking recovery of her husband.
The petitioner’s lawyer appeared before the court and adopted the stance that Qalb Abbas was an employee in Ministry of Planning and Development. He was working on China desk in Foreign Office on deputation.
