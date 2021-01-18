PM, GB CM discuss mega project to convert GB into int'l standard tourism place

ISLAMABAD: GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed in detail the mega project to convert the whole of Gligit Baltistan into a tourist place of international standard.

Under the project all urban and rural areas of Gilgit Baltistan would be reorganized through a master plan.

Besides the introduction of house plans, street system, sewerage and clean drinking water, the project included the provision of basic amenities for the facilitation of tourists at various places.

Under the project, local population would be provided basic facilities, including quality education and healthcare on priority basis.The project, which had the potential of converting Gilgit Baltistan tourism into an industry of billions of dollars, will also create ample job opportunities for the local people.

The prime minister appreciated the proposed project and directed to present a comprehensive strategy in that respect by February.