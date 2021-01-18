'SNGPL assures uninterrupted gas supply to export sector'

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Adil Bashir on Monday thanked SNGPL for uninterrupted supply of gas to export-oriented sectors.

Talking to the media here, he welcomed the appointment of Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani, as the new Managing Director SNGPL and expressed the hope that he would personally ensure supply of gas at normal pressure to the export industry to enable it in creating additional jobs, attracting new investment and uplifting exports of the country.

He stated that an APTMA delegation also held a meeting with the newly-appointed MD of SNGPL.

APTMA Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir and other office bearers of the Association were also present.

Adil Bashir pointed out the ongoing extreme low gas pressure across the province of Punjab, saying that the productivity of the export-oriented industry was being compromised due to this single factor.

During the meeting, he added that he also urged the new MD of the Company to revise/withdraw the ad hoc bills after verifying the actual gas consumption of those industries having switched over to other energy sources.

He also took up the issue of extension of load applications by the industry to the Company and stressed for expeditious processing of those applications as well as the applications for change of gas connection from Industrial to Captive.

He mentioned that APTMA delegation apprised that sustained supply of gas/RLNG was essential to maintain the momentum of enhanced exports as currently, the textile industry was working at full capacity. The exports orders for the next six months were booked and there was a continuous upward trend despite the COVID pandemic.

Abdul Rahim Nasir informed SNGPL management that unprecedented growth of 23 per cent in exports of textile products from Pakistan during December 2020, despite adverse effects of COVID-19 was only made possible due to the support by the government and all state institutions especially energy supplying institutions like SNGPL.

He added that textile sector was currently in the mode of rapid expansion to cater to increased orders and demands.

It is essential to sustain this momentum which was being facilitated by the upcoming Textile Policy.

Adil Bashir said that on this occasion, SNGPL Managing Director appreciated the outstanding performance of textile sector in the economy of the country in general and exports in particular.

He assured full support of his company to the export sector and assured APTMA that despite grave shortage of gas in the country, SNGPL would adopt all possible measures to maintain continuous supply of gas to textile mills at normal pressure.

He hoped that APTMA would continue its endeavors to uplift exports of the country and requested APTMA to remain in contact with him and his team in case any facilitation was required from SNGPL in smooth operations of exporting mills.