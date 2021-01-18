ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Sarhadi terms recent developments positive for Afghan trade

  • He urged for taking stakeholders of both the sides on board before finalization of terms and conditions of the MoU.
APP 18 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: Former Senior Vice President (SVP), Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Ziaul Haq Sarhadi on Monday said that visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Afghanistan and chief Hizb-e-Ittehad Islami, Karim Khalil to Pakistan, positive step for trade development between both the countries.

In a statement issued here Monday, he said a new Afghanistan Pakistan Trade Agreement (APTA) would be signed next month (February) which would be beneficial for both the countries.

He also urged for taking stakeholders of both the sides on board before finalization of terms and conditions of the MoU.

He informed that the previous Afghanistan-Pakistan Trade Agreement was signed in 2010 and due to some issues, 70 percent of Afghan transit trade was shifted to Chabahar and Bandar Abbas seaports of Iran.

