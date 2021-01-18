48 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 48 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 464 samples taken for the tests during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active coronavirus cases surged to 802 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

Out of 802 active COVID-19 patients, 28 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, while 774 are isolated at their homes, officials said and added that positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases is 10 percent in the district.

According to the Daily Situation Report (DSR) issued by the Deputy Commissioner office here the other day, 8775 COVID-19 patients have so far been recovered out of 9798 total positive cases reported in Hyderabad.

As many as 221 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives that constitutes 2 percent of the total positive cases, the report stated.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention was the only way to contain the virus.