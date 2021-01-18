Country affected badly by NROs in past: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar has said that deals and National Reconciliation Ordinances (NROs) of the past badly affected the country and cost the national exchequer.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, he made public the judgment of British court regarding Broadsheet and Pakistan involving liability and quantum awards.

He said the document is being made public after seeking in writing approval from the Broadsheet lawyers. He said this has been done on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure transparency.

The Adviser said the Prime Minister has also directed the inter-ministerial committee on Broadsheet to furnish its recommendations within forty eight hours. He said the next course of action will be decided in the light of those recommendations.

Responding to a question, the Adviser on Accountability said we should accord respect to our constitutional institutions.

Appreciating the performance of National Accountability Bureau, he said the recoveries made by the anti-graft watchdog over the last two years are a clear proof of improvement in its working.