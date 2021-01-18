Pakistan
PTI provided details of its accounts to ECP: Farrukh Habib
- He said it is the opposition parties which have failed to provide any evidence regarding sources of their funding.
18 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader for Railways Farrukh Habib has said the PTI has provided details of its accounts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
Talking to the media persons here on Monday, he said it is the opposition parties which have failed to provide any evidence regarding sources of their funding. He said the PML-N collected funds through money laundering.
He expressed the confidence that the Election Commission of Pakistan, being a constitutional institution, will fulfill its responsibilities and bring the facts to the fore.
Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan
PTI provided details of its accounts to ECP: Farrukh Habib
Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR
Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM
Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar
At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics
Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi
Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator
'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul
Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock
Read more stories
Comments