PTI provided details of its accounts to ECP: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader for Railways Farrukh Habib has said the PTI has provided details of its accounts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to the media persons here on Monday, he said it is the opposition parties which have failed to provide any evidence regarding sources of their funding. He said the PML-N collected funds through money laundering.

He expressed the confidence that the Election Commission of Pakistan, being a constitutional institution, will fulfill its responsibilities and bring the facts to the fore.