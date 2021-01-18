Steps being taken to increase freight income: Swati

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said steps will be taken to increase freight income from the existing nineteen billion rupees to thirty-six billion rupees in next six months.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, he said the assets of Railways will not be sold out. Rather, he said, the illegally occupied lands of Railways will be retrieved.

The Minister said measures will be taken to ensure safety and avoid rail accidents. He said signal system will be improved and the issue of unmanned railway crossings will also be addressed.

He said he has given directions to make railway stations hub of economic activities in the area. He said welfare of the Railways' employees is a priority for him.