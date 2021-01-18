Pakistan
Steps being taken to increase freight income: Swati
- He said signal system will be improved and the issue of unmanned railway crossings will also be addressed.
18 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has said steps will be taken to increase freight income from the existing nineteen billion rupees to thirty-six billion rupees in next six months.
Addressing a news conference here on Monday, he said the assets of Railways will not be sold out. Rather, he said, the illegally occupied lands of Railways will be retrieved.
The Minister said measures will be taken to ensure safety and avoid rail accidents. He said signal system will be improved and the issue of unmanned railway crossings will also be addressed.
He said he has given directions to make railway stations hub of economic activities in the area. He said welfare of the Railways' employees is a priority for him.
Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan
Steps being taken to increase freight income: Swati
Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR
Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM
Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar
At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics
Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi
Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator
'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul
Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock
Read more stories
Comments