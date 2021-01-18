ECP suspends membership of 154 MPs over failure to submit asset details

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced that the membership of 154 members of the Senate, national and provincial assemblies has been suspended for failing to submit statements of their assets and liabilities.

According to Section 137(1) of the Elections Act, 2017, lawmakers are required to submit a statement of their assets and liabilities, as well as those of their spouses and dependent children, by December 31 each year.

The membership of the lawmakers will remain suspended until they submit their respective statements.

Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui are among the MNAs whose memberships have been suspended.