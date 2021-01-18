ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
UK PM, finance minister to meet business leaders on COVID recovery

  • The council later today is co-chaired by the prime minister and the chancellor and it will be an opportunity for members to share their views on the economy.
  • The government is also setting up a "better regulation committee", also chaired by Sunak.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will speak to 30 business leaders later on Monday to hear their views on the economy, Johnson's spokesman said, part of government efforts to try to boost growth.

"The council later today is co-chaired by the prime minister and the chancellor and it will be an opportunity for members to share their views on the economy and provide a perspective on policy in terms of the economic recovery as we move through, and hopefully out of the pandemic," the spokesman said.

The government is also setting up a "better regulation committee", also chaired by Sunak, which will review regulation in Britain now the country is outside the European Union to try to better stimulate growth and attract new investment.

