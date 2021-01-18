ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Schools' doors reopen with strict implementation of Covid-19 safety rules: Saeed Ghani

  • He appealed the students that they should not waste their time sitting idle anymore but do start their study regularly.
APP 18 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani Monday asked the education departments to take utmost care and strictly observe COVID-19 protocols while reopening schools today (Monday) after more than two months break.

Talking to a private news channel, Ghani assured the parents that the government will ensure strict compliance of coronavirus SOPs at educational institutes this time and urged them to send their children to school.

He further appealed the students that they should not waste their time sitting idle anymore but do start their study regularly.

He explained that the classes for students in grades 9-12 has been reopened today while the rest of the educational institutions will reopen from February 1.

He said we are working on a plan to reduce school syllabus as well as hours of instruction for the current session to make up classes for any academic loss caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

All subjects' syllabus has been reduced by 40-50% and only important topics are part of curriculum, he added.

He urged students to wear masks, wash hands frequently and avoid handshake and gatherings.

“We have also requested the health department for random testing of students and teachers in the schools, he said, adding, wherever any case is detected, the schools have to be closed immediately. We want the schools to run, but there will be no leniency in following the Covid protocol".

Minister said schools have been asked to strictly follow and adhere to the maximum 50% attendance rule for the students, as part of the reopening process.

Besides this, teachers, students and other staff members have been instructed to social distancing, use of masks and hand washing as preventive measures.

During district monitoring Committee inspections, officials will check that all guidelines are followed at the school-level and also suggest corrective measures in case of any lapses, he added.

Ghani said educational institutions should also manage the students' eating and food operations including no sharing of food between students, reduce gatherings and suspend group activities such as school trips and other entertainment activities.

