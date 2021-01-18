World
Germany says its new COVID-19 infections are much too high
- Concern about new variants of the virus are the reason Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders have brought forward a planned meeting to Tuesday.
- We still have a big risk ... that is the risk of mutation," Seibert told a regular news conference.
18 Jan 2021
BERLIN: The number of new COVID-19 infections in Germany is far too high, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.
Concern about new variants of the virus are the reason Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders have brought forward a planned meeting to Tuesday, he added.
"We still have a big risk ... that is the risk of mutation," Seibert told a regular news conference, adding that there needed to be a joint European response.
Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan
Germany says its new COVID-19 infections are much too high
Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR
Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM
Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar
At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics
Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi
Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator
'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul
Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock
Read more stories
Comments