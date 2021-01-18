Pakistan
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on village in Saudi Arabia
- Pakistan reiterates support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity, the Spokesperson maintained.
18 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned Houthi militants’ terrorist attack by launching of a military projectile on one of the border villages in Jazan area in Saudi Arabia, resulting in injuries to three civilians.
“These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for the immediate cessation of such attacks,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement here.
“Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity,” the Spokesperson maintained.
Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on village in Saudi Arabia
Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR
Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM
Govt has decided to make Broadsheet documents public on PM's orders, says Akbar
At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics
Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi
Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator
'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul
Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock
Read more stories
Comments