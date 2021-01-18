Czech banks likely to renew dividends in 2021

PRAGUE: Czech banks are healthy and could be expected to renew dividend payments this year, the central bank's financial stability department head Jan Frait was quoted as saying on Monday.

The central bank would make decisions on an individual basis and banks could not be expected to pay 100% of profits from 2019 and 2020, Frait told news portal Seznam Zpravy.

He added that talks with banks would be held after audited results from 2020, likely around April.