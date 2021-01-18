SC adjourns bail plea filed by former secretary union council Rawat

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the accountability court to submit report on references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and adjourned hearing on bail plea filed by Javed Akhtar Chaudhry former secretary union council Rawat for two weeks.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, advocate Shah Khawar counsel for the accused said that the bench had sought a report from the trial court at the previous hearing.

The NAB had ensured the court to complete the trial in five months, he added.

The NAB Prosecutor said that the statements of two witnesses had been recorded in the trial court.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that a report was also sought in the Hamza Shahbaz case.

The court after hearing case directed the accountability court to submit report in two weeks.