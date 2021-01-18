ATC grants further five-day remand of police personnel in Osama murder case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted the police a further five-day physical remand of five police personnel involved in murder of a citizen Osama Sati.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas conducted hearing on Osama Sati murder case. The five accused including Mudasir Iqbal, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mustafa, Saeed Ahmed and Iftikhar Ahmed were produced before the court after ending of their physical remand time.

At the outset of hearing, the police requested the court to grant further five-day physical remand of the accused for more investigation. The court accepted the request and granted further remand of the five accused.

Earlier, the heirs of Osama Sati held a silent protest outside the judicial complex Islamabad against the accused.