World
Brazil to begin vaccination campaign on Monday afternoon
- Vaccination by the states can start at 5 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Monday, Pazuello said in a statement.
- The states asked the government to bring forward the roll-out of the only vaccine available.
18 Jan 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said the federal government will distribute all vaccine doses it has available to the country's states on Monday afternoon.
Vaccination by the states can start at 5 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Monday, Pazuello said in a statement. The states asked the government to bring forward the roll-out of the only vaccine available, CoronaVac made by China's Sinovac Biotech and imported by Sao Paulo biomedical center Butantan.
