FO condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region

Pakistan strongly condemned on Monday Houthi militants’ terrorist attack on a village in Jazan area in Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, three civilians including a man and two children were injured when a military projectile launched by the Houthi militants hit the border villages in Al-Ardha governorate of Jazan.

The deputy media spokesperson for the civil defense directorate in Jazan region, Lt. Col. Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Samghan said that the Houthi militia launched a military projectile from Yemeni territory toward the village. He further said the three civilians suffered shrapnel injuries, while a car was also damaged.

In a statement today, the Foreign Office (FO) condemned the attack and said that these attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region.

The FO called for the immediate cessation of such attacks. "Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," FO said.