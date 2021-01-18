ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,835 Decreased By ▼ -21.64 (-0.45%)
BR30 24,471 Decreased By ▼ -35.89 (-0.15%)
KSE100 45,760 Decreased By ▼ -170.64 (-0.37%)
KSE30 19,021 Decreased By ▼ -88.41 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran summons session to review performance of ministries

  • The session will be attended by ministers, assistants, advisors and spokesperson in centre and provinces.
  • Governor Sindh Imran Ismail is also likely to meet PM Imran Khan in Islamabad today
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Jan 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session to review the performance of the ministers, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the high-level session will be attended by ministers, assistants, advisors and spokesperson in centre and provinces.

A briefing will be given to the Premier over the current economic indicators of the country besides discussing the political and financial situation.

It was reported that performance of different ministries will be reviewed, as well as deliberating upon the development projects for 2021 by the ministries.

Moreover, the Sindh governor Imran Ismail is also likely to meet PM Imran Khan in Islamabad today in order to exchange views on matters related to Karachi Transformation Plan, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and Senate elections, ARY News citing its sources reported. He will also discuss SIDCL projects.

The governor will apprise the premier regarding the meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders. They will also hold consultations over the upcoming by-polls and other important matters.

Pakistan meeting Imran Khan Ministries Performance

PM Imran summons session to review performance of ministries

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters