PM Imran summons session to review performance of ministries

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session to review the performance of the ministers, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, the high-level session will be attended by ministers, assistants, advisors and spokesperson in centre and provinces.

A briefing will be given to the Premier over the current economic indicators of the country besides discussing the political and financial situation.

It was reported that performance of different ministries will be reviewed, as well as deliberating upon the development projects for 2021 by the ministries.

Moreover, the Sindh governor Imran Ismail is also likely to meet PM Imran Khan in Islamabad today in order to exchange views on matters related to Karachi Transformation Plan, Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly and Senate elections, ARY News citing its sources reported. He will also discuss SIDCL projects.

The governor will apprise the premier regarding the meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders. They will also hold consultations over the upcoming by-polls and other important matters.