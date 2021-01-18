ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,834 Decreased By ▼ -22.47 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,464 Decreased By ▼ -42.99 (-0.18%)
KSE100 45,754 Decreased By ▼ -177.22 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.37 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC hires NCB for speciality chemicals unit IPO

  • Analysts said a listing of specialities business would be in line with the company's plan to restructure its business into strategic business units.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

DUBAI/LONDON: Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) has hired NCB Capital to advise on a potential listing of its speciality chemicals business, an offering that could raise several hundred million dollars, three sources said.

The company is also sounding out foreign banks for advisory roles and HSBC and JPMorgan are among those in the final phase of pitching for the deal, which could be launched later this year or early 2022, two of the sources said.

Saudi Arabia, which hosted Aramco's record $29.4 billion IPO in 2019, has become one of the Middle East's biggest markets for deals.

The kingdom is encouraging more listings, seeking to deepen its capital markets under reforms aimed at reducing its reliance on oil.

The sources declined to be identified as the matter has not yet been made public. NCB Capital did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, while JPMorgan and HSBC declined to comment.

SABIC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Aramco owns 70% of SABIC.

SABIC, which is valued at some $83.5 billion, does not break down earnings for its specialties business which produces speciality engineering thermoplastic resins and compounds, composites, thermosets and additives.

SABIC also owns 31.5% of Swiss speciality chemicals firm Clariant.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dented global demand for the petrochemicals industry and Fitch Ratings has said it expects only partial recovery in 2021.

Analysts said a listing of specialities business would be in line with the company's plan to restructure its business into strategic business units.

"It makes sense to focus on each business individually, especially specialities which is very different from commodity chemicals," said Yousef Husseini, equity analyst at EFG Hermes.

"The growth profiles of these businesses is different, with specialities growth potential much better than commodity chemicals, so each business needs its own capital structure/financing plans, strategy and cash flow management."

HSBC JPMorgan COVID 19 pandemic Saudi Basic Industries Corp NCB Capital Clariant EFG Hermes Yousef Husseini

Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC hires NCB for speciality chemicals unit IPO

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters