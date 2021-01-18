ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Punjab imposes lockdown in more areas of Lahore, Gujranwala as COVID-19 cases rise

  • Lahore reported 352 cases and 10 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • The areas in Gujranwala will remain under lockdown till January 25.
Aisha Mahmood 18 Jan 2021

The Government of Punjab has imposed a smart lockdown in more areas of Lahore and Gujranwala where coronavirus cases continue to rise.

During the past 24 hours, Punjab reported 560 news coronavirus cases and 23 deaths. out of these, Lahore reported 352 cases and 10 deaths, taking the city's tally to 75,011 and 1,757 respectively. Gujranwala has so far confirmed 4391 cases and 106 deaths from COVID-19.

According to a notification by the Punjab Health Department, 17 neighborhoods in Lahore will be under lockdown till January 29. While three Gujranwala neighborhoods will be locked down till January 25, Samaa reported. These neighborhoods have seen a rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the past two weeks.

Entry and exit to these areas will be restricted, while gatherings of more than five people is banned. Only stores selling necessities such as grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open from 9am to 7pm. Milk shops and meat shops will be open from 7am to 7pm.

Meanwhile, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has asked all the students and staff returning to school today across the province to wear a mask at all times and keep social distance from each other.

