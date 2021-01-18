ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.53%)
ASC 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.5%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
DGKC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.81%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (5.93%)
KAPCO 40.89 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.51%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
PAEL 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.32%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
PPL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.02%)
PRL 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.86%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
TRG 103.50 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (6.45%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 15.89 (0.33%)
BR30 24,673 Increased By ▲ 166.33 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,986 Increased By ▲ 55.23 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,123 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Samsung chief jailed for 2.5 years over corruption scandal

  • His own children, he promised, would not succeed him in top management roles at the company.
AFP 18 Jan 2021

SEOUL: The de facto chief of South Korea's Samsung business empire was convicted Monday over a huge corruption scandal and jailed for two and a half years, in a ruling that deprives the tech giant of its top decision-maker.

Lee Jae-yong, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, was found guilty of bribery and embezzlement in connection with the scandal that brought down president Park Geun-hye.

Lee "actively provided bribes and implicitly asked the president to use her power to help his smooth succession" at the head of the sprawling conglomerate, the Seoul Central District Court said in its verdict.

"It is very unfortunate that Samsung, the country's top company and proud global innovator, is repeatedly involved in crimes whenever there is a change in political power."

It jailed him for two and a half years, concluding a retrial that was the latest step in a long-running legal process that has hung over Samsung for years.

Lee -- who had earlier walked into court grim-faced and wearing a face mask, without responding to reporters' shouted questions -- was immediately taken into custody.

He has effectively been at the head of the multi-faceted Samsung group for several years after his father was left bedridden by a heart attack, finally dying in October.

Samsung is by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in the world's 12th-largest economy.

Its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of the national gross domestic product and it is crucial to South Korea's economic health.

Its rise has been driven by a willingness to invest billions in strategic bets on key technologies.

But experts say the sentence will create a leadership vacuum that could hamper its decision-making on future large-scale investments.

"It's really a huge blow and a big crisis for Samsung," said Kim Dae-jong, a business professor at Sejong University.

Public apology

The case centres on millions of dollars the Samsung group paid Park's secret confidante Choi Soon-sil, allegedly for government favours including ensuring a smooth transition for Lee to succeed his then-ailing father.

The scandal highlighted shady connections between big business and politics in South Korea, with the ousted president and her friend accused of taking bribes from corporate bigwigs in exchange for preferential treatment.

An appeals court dismissed most of his bribery convictions and gave him a suspended sentence the following year, but the Supreme Court later ordered the 52-year-old to face a retrial.

In May, Lee made a rare public apology, bowing before flashing cameras for company misconduct including the firm's controversial plan for him to ascend to the leadership.

His own children, he promised, would not succeed him in top management roles at the company.

Both Lee's father Lee Kun-hee and grandfather -- Samsung founder Lee Byung-chull -- had brushes with the law themselves but never served time behind bars.

Earlier this month, Samsung Electronics, the group's flagship subsidiary, flagged a jump of more than 25 percent in fourth quarter operating profits, citing benefits from pandemic-induced working from home that boosted demand for devices powered by its chips.

Analysts forecast a stable outlook for the company in 2021, driven by continued demand for memory chips.

south korea Samsung Samsung Electronics Park Geun hye Lee Jae yong large scale investments Lee Byung chull

Samsung chief jailed for 2.5 years over corruption scandal

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters