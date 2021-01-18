Sports
Rain halts final Australia-India Test at the Gabba
18 Jan 2021
BRISBANE: Rain stopped play 11 balls into India's second innings during the final session of day four of the series-deciding fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba on Monday.
India bowled Australia out for 294 midway through the session and had reached four without loss when players were forced from the field.
India need 328 runs for victory or need to surive all day Tuesday to draw the match and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
