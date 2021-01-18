Inter win sixth straight in Brazil, now just a point off the lead

PORTO ALEGRE: Internacional recorded their sixth straight league win with a 4-2 victory over Fortaleza in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday to move a point off the lead.

After leaders Sao Paulo stumbled earlier on Sunday by drawing 1-1 with Athletico Paranaense, Inter, with the help of two own goals, moved into second place, three points ahead of Atletico Mineiro, who have a game in hand.

Inter were 2-0 up after 10 minutes thanks to an own goal from Paulao and a header from Rodrigo Dourado before Wellington Paulista pulled one back from the penalty spot after 14 minutes.

The visitors were back on level terms through Romarinho's half-volley 11 minutes into the second half but Peglow restored Inter's lead after 71 minutes following good work from Patrick on the left.

An own goal from Carlinhos with 13 minutes remaining rounded off the scoring.