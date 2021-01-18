ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.53%)
ASC 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.5%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
DGKC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.81%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.66%)
FFL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
JSCL 31.10 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (5.93%)
KAPCO 40.89 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.51%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
PAEL 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.32%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
PPL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.02%)
PRL 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.86%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
TRG 103.50 Increased By ▲ 6.27 (6.45%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 15.89 (0.33%)
BR30 24,673 Increased By ▲ 166.33 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,986 Increased By ▲ 55.23 (0.12%)
KSE30 19,123 Increased By ▲ 13.05 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Inter win sixth straight in Brazil, now just a point off the lead

  • The visitors were back on level terms through Romarinho's half-volley 11 minutes into the second half but Peglow restored Inter's lead after 71 minutes following good work from Patrick on the left.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

PORTO ALEGRE: Internacional recorded their sixth straight league win with a 4-2 victory over Fortaleza in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday to move a point off the lead.

After leaders Sao Paulo stumbled earlier on Sunday by drawing 1-1 with Athletico Paranaense, Inter, with the help of two own goals, moved into second place, three points ahead of Atletico Mineiro, who have a game in hand.

Inter were 2-0 up after 10 minutes thanks to an own goal from Paulao and a header from Rodrigo Dourado before Wellington Paulista pulled one back from the penalty spot after 14 minutes.

The visitors were back on level terms through Romarinho's half-volley 11 minutes into the second half but Peglow restored Inter's lead after 71 minutes following good work from Patrick on the left.

An own goal from Carlinhos with 13 minutes remaining rounded off the scoring.

Internacional recorded their sixth straight league Athletico Wellington Paulista PORTO ALEGRE Rodrigo Dourado

Inter win sixth straight in Brazil, now just a point off the lead

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters