Business & Finance
China industrial output rises 7.3% y/y in December; retail sales miss f'cast
- Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual industrial output growth to have eased to 6.9% in December from 7.0% in November.
18 Jan 2021
BEIJING: China's industrial output rose at a faster-than-expected rate of 7.3% in December from a year ago, data showed on Monday, expanding for the ninth straight month as the vast manufacturing sector, aided by strong exports, continues its post-COVID recovery.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual industrial output growth to have eased to 6.9% in December from 7.0% in November.
China's retail sales edged up 4.6% last month from a year earlier, missing analysts' forecast for 5.5% growth, in contrast to 5.0% growth in November.
Fixed asset investment increased 2.9% in 2020 on year, compared with a forecast 3.2% increase and a 2.5% growth in the first 11 months of the year.
Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp messages show Modi Govt used Balakot attack to win election: PM
China industrial output rises 7.3% y/y in December; retail sales miss f'cast
At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics
Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi
Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator
'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul
Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock
Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award
Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned
Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption
Read more stories
Comments