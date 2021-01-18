ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.53%)
Foreign investors are net buyers of Malaysian stocks despite state of emergency

  • Foreign investors were net sellers of Malaysian equities the week before, recording an outflow of 337 million ringgit.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: International investors bought 326.1 million ringgit ($80.68 million) net of Malaysian equities last week, MIDF Research said in a report on Monday, citing bourse data.

Contrary to expectations the buying interest continued throughout the week, even after a nationwide state of emergency was declared last Tuesday, the research house said.

Malaysia's king declared the emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19, a move that the opposition decried as an attempt by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to retain control amid a power struggle.

Foreign investors were net sellers of Malaysian equities the week before, recording an outflow of 337 million ringgit.

