Foreign investors are net buyers of Malaysian stocks despite state of emergency
- Foreign investors were net sellers of Malaysian equities the week before, recording an outflow of 337 million ringgit.
18 Jan 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: International investors bought 326.1 million ringgit ($80.68 million) net of Malaysian equities last week, MIDF Research said in a report on Monday, citing bourse data.
Contrary to expectations the buying interest continued throughout the week, even after a nationwide state of emergency was declared last Tuesday, the research house said.
Malaysia's king declared the emergency to curb the spread of COVID-19, a move that the opposition decried as an attempt by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to retain control amid a power struggle.
