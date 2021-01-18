ANL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.92%)
ASC 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
ASL 23.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
AVN 92.40 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.39%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
DGKC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.81%)
EPCL 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.9%)
FCCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.81%)
FFL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.76%)
HASCOL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
HUBC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
JSCL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (6.44%)
KAPCO 40.76 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (6.17%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
MLCF 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PAEL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.84%)
POWER 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.87%)
PPL 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.83%)
PRL 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.66%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
TRG 103.63 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (6.58%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.08%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 11.5 (0.24%)
BR30 24,672 Increased By ▲ 165.02 (0.67%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 59.67 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,131 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese firms call on govt to raise 2030 renewable energy goal to 40-50%

  • Japan's current 2030 target falls far behind European countries - Spain's 74%, Germany's 65% and Italy's 55%, the JCI said.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

TOKYO: A group of Japanese companies, including Toshiba Corp, Sony Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd, called on the government to raise its 2030 renewable energy goal to account for 40-50% of its electricity mix, from the current 22-24%.

The proposal was endorsed by 92 Japanese companies that are part of the Japan Climate Initiative (JCI), a network to promote climate actions, and come from a wide range of industries such as electronics, automobiles, airlines, retail, food, chemical and insurance, the JCI said on Monday in a statement.

Higher use of renewable energy is needed to help achieve the 2050 targets of becoming carbon neutral by Japan and more than 120 countries, while the more ambitious target for green energy is needed for Japan to be a leader in global efforts to accelerate decarbonisation, the JCI said.

Japan's current 2030 target falls far behind European countries - Spain's 74%, Germany's 65% and Italy's 55%, the JCI said.

Japan, where renewable energy accounted for 18% in the country's power mix in the year ended March 2020, is in the process to review its energy policy.

The JCI plans to send the latest proposal to the government and increase communications with the government to help realise the proposed target.

Sony Corp Nissan Motor Toshiba Corp Japanese companies Japan Climate Initiative

Japanese firms call on govt to raise 2030 renewable energy goal to 40-50%

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters