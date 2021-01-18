ANL 28.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Animal production: Experts pin hope on embryo transfer technology

Recorder Report 18 Jan 2021

LAHORE: In the wake of increasing meat demand, speakers at an online consultative meeting held to discuss the ways how to increase production of animals were off the unanimous view that modern tools like Embryo Transfer and crossbreeding are essential for better productivity.

Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr Iqbal Shahid while speaking on the occasion said that the purpose of the meeting was to formulate a strategy for livestock breed improvement and to consult public and private stakeholders in this regard.

Head of Private Semen Production Unit briefed the participants about IVF technology and said that the number of animals with excellent hereditary traits can be increased in a short period of time with the help of this technology. “In view of the growing demand for meat, we need to make various breeding programs viable,” he suggested.

The additional secretary (technical) said that the department is working not only to increase the production capacity of Proven Semen but also to increase the production of local breeds with the help of modern technologies. Director General Extension Dr Naveed Ahmad said that besides livestock breed improvement, work is also being done on animal nutrition.

